Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $481.46

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.46 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.11). Restore shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.31), with a volume of 93,505 shares traded.

RST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.44) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.06) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.44) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Restore alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £559.00 million and a P/E ratio of 75.00.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.