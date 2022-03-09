Reviewing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perficient $761.03 million 4.65 $52.09 million $1.51 67.80

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blackboxstocks and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perficient has a consensus target price of $133.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A Perficient 6.84% 24.49% 12.15%

Summary

Perficient beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.