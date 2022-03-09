Reviewing Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheesecake Factory and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 2 5 5 0 2.25 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $50.92, suggesting a potential upside of 52.26%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than BT Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.93 billion 0.60 $72.37 million $1.02 32.78 BT Brands $8.16 million 1.03 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 2.47% 37.60% 4.29% BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats BT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment consists of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

