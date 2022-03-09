Reviewing Frontier Group (ULCC) and Its Competitors

Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -20.77 Frontier Group Competitors $7.60 billion -$1.05 billion 5.67

Frontier Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Frontier Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 659 2179 3130 195 2.46

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 97.79%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 54.82%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -73.21% -2.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group rivals beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

