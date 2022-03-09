Richard A. Higginbotham Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 301,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 662,316 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

