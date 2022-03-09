Rigel Protocol (RGP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $124,848.00

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $138,378.57 and approximately $124,848.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00102097 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,659,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,664,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

