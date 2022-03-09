RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NYSE:RNG traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,022. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $110.85 and a fifty-two week high of $352.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

