Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,520,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.85 and a 200 day moving average of $252.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.77 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

