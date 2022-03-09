Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

