Robert E. Sulentic Sells 30,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,873,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,671,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

