Robert E. Sulentic Sells 30,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

