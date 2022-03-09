Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

Several brokerages have commented on RHHBY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

