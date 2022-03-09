Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of RCKY opened at $44.69 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

