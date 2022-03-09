Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Rollins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

