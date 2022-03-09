Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $200.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.67.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $142.35 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

