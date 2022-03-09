Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.07

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.07 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 91398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

