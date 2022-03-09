Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Announces Earnings Results

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ROVR stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

