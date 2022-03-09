Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €156.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €156.00 ($169.57) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €166.30 ($180.76).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €136.90 ($148.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €130.10 ($141.41) and a 52-week high of €163.35 ($177.55). The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €152.97 and its 200 day moving average is €147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

