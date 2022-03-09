Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 43.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

