Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.69 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.34. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $147.04 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.