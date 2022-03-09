Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,389. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

