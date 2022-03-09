Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 65.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of RA stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

