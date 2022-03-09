Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,393 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.