Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Outperform

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEYMF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

