Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Outperform

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEYMF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.