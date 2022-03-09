RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.41. 13,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,803. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.