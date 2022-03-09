RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 643,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.