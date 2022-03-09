Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUBY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.47. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

