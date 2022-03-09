RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000.

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

