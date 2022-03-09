RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 208,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDS opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.