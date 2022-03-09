Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.92

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.92 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 3350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

