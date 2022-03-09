SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SailPoint Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.21 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.