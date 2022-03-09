SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SailPoint Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.21 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
