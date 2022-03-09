SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

SAIL stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. 9,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,693. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 151,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

