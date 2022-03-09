Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Samsara stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,938. Samsara has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

