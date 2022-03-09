Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€24.60” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.60 ($26.74) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.91% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($26.63) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.68).

DTE traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.10 ($16.41). 19,237,663 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

