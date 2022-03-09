Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SCYYF stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

About Scandium International Mining (Get Rating)

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.