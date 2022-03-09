Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.17 ($179.53).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €134.04 ($145.70) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €153.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

