Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share.
SRRK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30.
SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
