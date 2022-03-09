Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share.

SRRK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

