Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.05) to GBX 5,675 ($74.36) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,338.50.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

