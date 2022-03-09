Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newegg Commerce were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:NEGG opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.