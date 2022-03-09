Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

