Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

