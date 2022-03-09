Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $208.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.87 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

