Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE:ACB opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

