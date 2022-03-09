Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,759.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $551.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.09 and its 200-day moving average is $672.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.63 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

