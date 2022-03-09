Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,544.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Schroders has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

