Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Down 9%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

