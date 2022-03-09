Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Down 9%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02.
Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
