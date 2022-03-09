Scotiabank Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Sector Perform

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$38.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.06.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ITP remained flat at $C$39.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,439. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.92. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.50.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.