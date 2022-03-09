Scotiabank Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Sector Perform

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$38.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.06.

Shares of TSE ITP remained flat at $C$39.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,439. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.92. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.50.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

