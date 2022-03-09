Scotiabank Trims Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Target Price to C$23.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.46. 277,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$18.25 and a 1-year high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

