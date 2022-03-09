Scout Investments Inc. Has $22.53 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 326.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 269,534 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

