Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 51,499 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Shares of AA opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

